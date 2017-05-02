Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw behind Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on the first pitch of his at-bat tonight. Sale’s message was the latest slice of beef that started with Machado sliding into Dustin Pedroia over a week ago. Machado crushed a homer off Sale later in tonight’s game to get his revenge, but he wasn’t over being the target of a fastball, and absolutely unleashed on the Red Sox after the game.



It was a little difficult to transcribe Machado’s profane monologue with all the bleeps, so it’s better if you watch for yourself:

An attempt at a transcription:

Fucking bullshit. Fucking bullshit coward stuff. That’s stuff that you don’t fucking do. But I’m not on that side, I’m not in that organization. They’re still thinking about that same slide that I did that was no intention on hurting anybody and I’m still paying, I’m still trying to get hit at. Getting thrown at my fucking head, getting fucking thrown at everywhere. It’s fucking bullshit. I’ve lost mad respect for that organization, for that coaching staff, for everyone over there. [...] Pitchers out there with fucking balls in their hands, throwing 100 mph trying to hit people. And I’ve fucking got a bat too. I could go out there and crush somebody if I wanted to. But you know what, I’d get suspended for a year and the pitcher only gets suspended for two games. That’s not cool.

Machado had a cleaner interview with MASN, too:

The Red Sox and Orioles have two more games to play this series. Should be fun!

