The Spurs and Rockets are locked in the best game of the playoffs right now, and Manu Ginobili provided its best moment. The 39-year-old Argentinian sliced through the lane late in the second quarter and banged one in with his off-hand. The bench’s reaction says it all.



Ginobili only dunked twice all season, per Basketball Reference, but he has a habit of saving the good shit for the playoffs.