The Maple Leafs are locked a tight race down the stretch of the season to secure one of the last three Eastern Conference playoff spots still in the balance. The team got off to the best possible start this evening against Buffalo, scoring three goals in 43 seconds in the first period to chase Sabres goalie Robin Lehner after just five minutes of ice time. Leo Komarov got things started, then Auston Matthews and James van Riemsdyk slammed the door shut.



Matthews’s goal was his 39th of the season, good for a new record for goals by an American-born rookie.