This is a remarkable, remarkably unorthodox save from Marc-Andre Fleury in the Penguins’ 5-2 win in New Jersey last night. Adam Henrique’s shot was deflected by Ian Cole and bounced up and over Fleury, who made a diving, flailing rescue with the blade of his stick to alley-oop it out of danger.

Advertisement

Fleury had 21 saves on the night and the Penguins, paced by Sidney Crosby’s goal and two assists and Evgeni Malkin’s goal and assist, are red-hot: They’re now 10-1-2 in December and trail only unlikely Columbus for the NHL’s best record. (Will the mere modifier “unlikely” be enough to earn me angry emails from Blue Jackets fans? Let’s wait and see.)

Fleury’s save immediately rockets to the top of the mythic “save of the year” candidate list, along with a bunch of other great saves you’ve already forgotten about.