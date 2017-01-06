Marco Belinelli's Incredible Off-The-Butt Buzzer-Beater Waved Off By RefsPatrick Redford34 minutes agoFiled to: Highlight Reelmarco belinelliCharlotte HornetsnbaBuzzer Beatersoff the butt121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via NBA Marco Belinelli very nearly scored the coolest buzzer-beater of this NBA season (and probably many others), but alas, it came too late. I get that the referees have to uphold “standards” and “fairness” and “the rules,” but this shot deserved better.Recommended StoriesKyle Lowry Halfcourt Bomb Sends Game 1 To OvertimeGiannis Antetokounmpo Is The King Of New York Now"I Played Like Shit," States Man Who Just Hit Game-Winning Buzzer-BeaterPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply12 repliesLeave a reply