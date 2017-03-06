Spring training always has stunts and shenanigans—like indulging a former quarterback’s fantasies so you can sell his shirsey for a couple of months—but the Seattle Mariners set the bar pretty high by hiring a mariachi band to tag along with center fielder Leonys Martin today.

What are the splits on hitting the cages with a sombrero on and without?

Happy birthday to Leonys, but props to the mariachi band. That must be a fun assignment.

