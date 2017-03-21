Mario Balotelli Missed Start Of Match Because He Tied His Shoes Too TightBilly Haisley8 minutes agoFiled to: mario balotelli does thingmario balotelliniceligue 1soccerscreamer11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMario Balotelli’s blistering start to his career in Nice has cooled off some of late. No doubt eager to get back to scoring ways, Balotelli tied his boots nice and tight before stepping out onto the field against Nantes this weekend. Only he soon realized he’d tied them too tight and had to get a coach to undo them for him, missing a solid two minutes of game time in the process. Advertisement Lacesgate still doesn’t top his all-time worst wardrobe malfunction, though:Recommended Stories Mario Balotelli Takes Break From Doing Good Mario Things, Does Bad Mario ThingMario Balotelli Crashes Wedding PhotoshootMario Balotelli Caught Sliding Into Some Teenage Girls' Instagram DMsBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriter