Mario Balotelli’s blistering start to his career in Nice has cooled off some of late. No doubt eager to get back to scoring ways, Balotelli tied his boots nice and tight before stepping out onto the field against Nantes this weekend. Only he soon realized he’d tied them too tight and had to get a coach to undo them for him, missing a solid two minutes of game time in the process.

Lacesgate still doesn’t top his all-time worst wardrobe malfunction, though: