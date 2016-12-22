Mario Balotelli Takes Break From Doing Good Mario Things, Does Bad Mario ThingBilly HaisleyToday 10:26amFiled to: mario balotelli does thingmario balotellinicebordeauxligue 1soccerscreamerlowlight reel764EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Mario Balotelli is still thriving out in France, scoring eight goals in nine league appearances for out-of-nowhere Ligue 1 leaders Nice, so things aren’t all bad. What is maybe a little bad is that yesterday, for the first time this season, Good Mario gave way to Bad Mario, when the Italian striker was shown a straight red card for this:We were getting used to populating the Mario Balotelli Does Thing tag with cheekily funny moments and great goals, Mario. Don’t make us revert to form.Recommended StoriesMario Balotelli Is Back, Baby! Mario Balotelli Scores Two More Goals, Remains On Fire Mario Balotelli Watches His Goal From His ButtBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply76 repliesLeave a reply