Mario Balotelli is still thriving out in France, scoring eight goals in nine league appearances for out-of-nowhere Ligue 1 leaders Nice, so things aren’t all bad. What is maybe a little bad is that yesterday, for the first time this season, Good Mario gave way to Bad Mario, when the Italian striker was shown a straight red card for this:

We were getting used to populating the Mario Balotelli Does Thing tag with cheekily funny moments and great goals, Mario. Don’t make us revert to form.