In speaking with the Associated Press sports editors at their annual meeting with commissioners on Thursday night, NCAA president Emmert acknowledged that HB 142 was “the absolute minimum” the North Carolina legislature could have done to earn back the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and other postseason events, according to USA Today.
On paper, HB 142 repealed HB2—it also hamstrung any future LGBTQ protections by requiring them to pass through the GOP-dominated General Assembly; more important to some, it brought March Madness back to the Tarheel State.