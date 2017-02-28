The New Orleans Saints are currently in England on a press tour meant to drum up enthusiasm for upcoming NFL games that will be played in London. Running back Mark Ingram has been tweeting a lot during the trip, and for the most part he seems to be enjoying himself, save for the night when he claims he and his teammates were prevented from entering a posh London club because they looked “too urban.”



Honestly, based on some of the Google Image results associated with this club, Ingram and his teammates may have dodged a bullet here.