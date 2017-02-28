Mark Ingram Says He Was Barred From London Club For Being "Too Urban"Tom LeyToday 10:05amFiled to: mark ingramracismnew orleans saintsnflfootball581EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Butch Dill/Ap The New Orleans Saints are currently in England on a press tour meant to drum up enthusiasm for upcoming NFL games that will be played in London. Running back Mark Ingram has been tweeting a lot during the trip, and for the most part he seems to be enjoying himself, save for the night when he claims he and his teammates were prevented from entering a posh London club because they looked “too urban.”Honestly, based on some of the Google Image results associated with this club, Ingram and his teammates may have dodged a bullet here. Recommended StoriesMuhammad Ali's Son Says He Was Detained And Questioned About His Religion At Florida AirportRicky Williams Got Stopped By Police For Taking A Walk Near His HotelHate Mail To Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall: "You Are A Worthless Fucking Nigger"Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply58 repliesLeave a reply