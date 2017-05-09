GIF

Orioles right fielder and 2016 home run champ Mark Trumbo has had a slow start this season, but he’s still big and strong, which is why he can do this to a 91-mph Gio Gonzalez pitch up around his collarbone:



The pitch was measured at 4.62 feet off the ground, which puts it way out of the strike zone and makes it the highest ball hit for a home run since MLB started tracking pitches back in 2008. Here’s how the pitch was marked on Gameday:

Trumbo’s third home run of the season was one of the Orioles’ three dingers in the first inning of Monday’s 6-4 victory over the Nationals.