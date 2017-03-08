Folks, we got some twin-on-twin on violence against one of the twin’s twins. Markieff Morris got stonewalled by Mason Plumlee late in the fourth quarter and his leg popped up in what Draymond Green would call a “natural foot motion,” catching Plumlee right in the dick and balls. The look of anguish on Plumlee’s face makes this one extra gnarly.



Morris was assessed a flagrant two and ejected from the game, which the Wizards won two minutes later.