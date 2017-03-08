Markieff Morris Ejected After Kicking Mason Plumlee In The Dick And BallsPatrick Redford10 minutes agoFiled to: lowlight reelmarkieff morrismason plumleedick shotsdick and ballswashington wizardsdenver nuggets7EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Folks, we got some twin-on-twin on violence against one of the twin’s twins. Markieff Morris got stonewalled by Mason Plumlee late in the fourth quarter and his leg popped up in what Draymond Green would call a “natural foot motion,” catching Plumlee right in the dick and balls. The look of anguish on Plumlee’s face makes this one extra gnarly.Morris was assessed a flagrant two and ejected from the game, which the Wizards won two minutes later.Recommended Stories Meanwhile, An Update On Draymond GreenDraymond Green Knees Steven Adams In The Dick And BallsDraymond Green's Been Wildly Kicking His Leg Out For A Long TimePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply7 repliesLeave a reply