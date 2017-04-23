Photo Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Another Wizards-Hawks game bringeth much fruit in the relatively bland Paul Millsap-Markieff Morris beef.

As you may recall, this began with the pair snipping at each other in Game 1, followed by Millsap claiming that Washington had been “playing MMA” while Atlanta was just trying for some good honest basketball. (The Wizards won that game-cum-alleged mixed martial arts match.) Morris fired back, saying that Millsap should now expect double MMA in Game 2. The Wizards went on to win that one, too.

The Hawks took Game 3 in a decisive victory last night, 116-98, and Morris had some thoughts to share on Millsap’s performance:

“Me, as a man, you take your wins with your losses. I take my wins with my losses all the time. He just did more for his team. He’s a crybaby. You get all the calls when you’re a crybaby. That’s how I look at it.”

Millsap went 5-of-9 from the free-throw line last night, part of a team-leading 29 points. After being told that Morris had called him a crybaby, he said that the beef “definitely got personal now, yes.”

But please let me just draw your attention to the best passage that has come from all of this back-and-forth, as recounted by ESPN regarding the moment when Millsap was asked for his thoughts on the “crybaby” comment:

Teammate Dennis Schroder, who was seated beside Millsap, groaned when he heard Morris’ comment, put his head in his hand and mumbled, “Oh my gosh, no. Oh, Paul.”

Oh my gosh, no. Oh, Paul.