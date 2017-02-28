Markieff Morris's Wife Apparently Talks About His Nuts "All The Time"Laura WagnerYesterday 10:55pmFiled to: Markieff MorrisWashington WizardsNBASteph CurryGolden State Warriors81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink After Steph Curry missed a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds of Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, Markeiff Morris hit two big free throws to put the game out of reach, 112-108. Advertisement After the game, he was asked about the play:Morris was speaking figuratively here. Was his wife? Hm. Recommended StoriesShaq's Mom Told Him To Stop Bullying JaVale McGeeMarkieff Morris Doesn't Look Back, Even After He Slips Off His HoverboardHmm, I Guess Maybe The Wizards Are Good Or WhateverLaura WagnerStaff writerReply8 repliesLeave a reply