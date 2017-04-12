Giancarlo Stanton accounted for the first four runs the Marlins scored tonight with a pair of two-run dongers. His first was a long, arching bomb that peaked at 148 feet above the field before landing over the center field wall. The latter dinger was utterly unlike the first, as Stanton smacked a hard line drive that sped straight into an outfield pool. It only reached one-third of the height of the first home run. An enterprising fan did not hesitate to leap into the pool after it.



The Miami broadcast later scored an interview with the still soaking-wet fan.

Between the cat and the impromptu swimming session, there appear to be no rules in the outfield bleacher in Miami.