GIF

An enthusiastic Marlins fan behind home plate at Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals did her best to distract St. Louis pitcher Brett Cecil in the sixth with two men on and Christian Yelich batting. Anything to help the home team.

Advertisement

MLB wasn’t as appreciative. A league spokesperson told Deadspin that the Cardinals’ feed—which showed the fan’s attempt to, uh, support the Marlins—would be edited to remove the gesture before the game reached the archives.

Her committed display of fan interaction didn’t work, anyway. Cecil struck out Yelich; Jonathan Broxton closed out the inning; and the Cardinals kept their lead as they won, 7-5.

Advertisement

H/t to Adam