Photo credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Wideout Martavis Bryant has been “conditionally” reinstated by the NFL after serving a 13-month suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, the Steelers announced.

Advertisement

Per the Steelers’ statement, Bryant has these conditions placed on his reinstatement:

Bryant may join the Steelers at the training facility and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities. Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Bryant’s clinical resources in Pittsburgh, he will be permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games. Prior to the start of the regular season, the NFL will review Bryant’s progress. Based on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources, he will be permitted to participate in all regular season activities beginning in Week 1. He will be evaluated later in the season for full reinstatement.

Also:

Bryant has 15 total touchdowns in 21 career games, and his presence gives the Steelers a sorely needed deep threat to pair alongside Antonio Brown.

Advertisement

Bryant’s four-game suspension in 2015 was because he had tested positive for weed more than once. His subsequent suspension in March 2016 resulted from multiple missed tests, which the league treats the same as a failed test. A lot of NFL players smoke marijuana, and even the league’s owners appear to be interested in relaxing the NFL’s onerous rules on weed, though not without cynically exacting some kind of concession from the players in return. For now, everything about Bryant’s reinstatement, including the stipulation that he meet with what sounds like a weed parole officer, is laid out in the league’s substance-abuse policy, which was collectively bargained.