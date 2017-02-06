Photo: Chuck Nolan/AP

Riley Curry and T.J. Smith might be feeling comfortable at the top of the sports baby hierarchy but Jett Bennett, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett’s daughter, laid down the foundation for her campaign after New England’s Super Bowl win last night.



Bennett was talking about how it felt to be a champion when his kid decided that she had had enough. “My turn,” she said, before taking her dad’s hat. Damn Jett, that’s a good start, but what else do you have? Hmm, how about smushing your face against the microphone while telling a story about the family dog peeing on the rug?

Let’s follow that up with some babbling and a shoutout to Monsters Inc.:

Hear that, Riley? It’s footsteps. The NBA playoffs will be here sooner than you think.