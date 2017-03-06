The Wild beat the Sharks 3-1 last night, and it would have been worse if not for Martin Jones’s totally accidental, totally unrepeatable save on a Chris Stewart shot. The Wild players threw their arms up as if Stewart had scored, but you can’t see what happened till you check the replays:

GIF

Yep, that puck went right into Jones’s jersey, and lodged there. And the overhead shot shows it probably didn’t drift over the line:

GIF

If this happens again, you might see the league pushing for sweaters to go the way of pants.