Martin Jones's Collar Made A Lucky Save

The Wild beat the Sharks 3-1 last night, and it would have been worse if not for Martin Jones's totally accidental, totally unrepeatable save on a Chris Stewart shot. The Wild players threw their arms up as if Stewart had scored, but you can't see what happened till you check the replays: GIF Yep, that puck went right into Jones's jersey, and lodged there. And the overhead shot shows it probably didn't drift over the line: GIF If this happens again, you might see the league pushing for sweaters to go the way of pants.