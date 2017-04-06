Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams manned left field for the Redbirds today after Stephen Piscotty was absolutely battered with baseballs Tuesday night. Adams caught a few flies earlier this week during his first outfield stint, but the experiment took a turn for the worse when Anthony Rizzo hit a ball his way.

Piscotty came in for left field shortly after, which can only mean that someone with a head injury is less of a liability in the outfield than Matt Adams. Mike Matheny is a true mastermind.