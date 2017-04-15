Blue Jackets winger Matt Calvert will miss the next game of Columbus’s inevitable sweep at the hands of Pittsburgh after levying a stick-breaking cross-check on the Penguins’ Tom Kuhnhackl as last night’s 4-1 bruising came to a merciful end.

NHL Player Safety declared Calvert went beyond a common cross-check in that the play happened nowhere near the puck and that Calvert proceeded to then knock Kuhnhackl to the ice afterward; Player Safety stated the main factor in deciding the punishment, though, was that Calvert appeared to be “sending a message” for the next game. Now, the NHL has sent its.

