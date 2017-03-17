Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty

One open question for the Chicago White Sox this spring has been just what they’ll do about their situation at designated hitter, given that they don’t have a single player ideally suited to seize the role full-time. With Opening Day approaching, it appears they’ll be going with a committee, reports Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald:

In the meantime, the Sox are going with a committee at designated hitter this season. Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier, Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson all appear to be in the mix. [...] Davidson might emerge as the regular DH. Out of minor-league options, Davidson has good power but is strikeout prone.

Davidson, 25, hit .199 at AAA Charlotte in 2014 and .203 in 2015. He bounced back last year with a comparatively robust .268/.349/.444 line, earning a promotion and his first two major league at-bats since 2013. He broke his foot in the game in which he took them.

Fangraphs projects the DH hopeful for a .205/.276/.358 batting line.