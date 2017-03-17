Matt Davidson May Be Part Of The White Sox's Designated Hitter RotationTim Marchman49 minutes agoFiled to: blight soxChicago White Soxbaseballmlbmatt davidson392EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Jamie Squire/Getty One open question for the Chicago White Sox this spring has been just what they’ll do about their situation at designated hitter, given that they don’t have a single player ideally suited to seize the role full-time. With Opening Day approaching, it appears they’ll be going with a committee, reports Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald: Advertisement In the meantime, the Sox are going with a committee at designated hitter this season. Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier, Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson all appear to be in the mix.[...]Davidson might emerge as the regular DH. Out of minor-league options, Davidson has good power but is strikeout prone.Davidson, 25, hit .199 at AAA Charlotte in 2014 and .203 in 2015. He bounced back last year with a comparatively robust .268/.349/.444 line, earning a promotion and his first two major league at-bats since 2013. He broke his foot in the game in which he took them. Advertisement Fangraphs projects the DH hopeful for a .205/.276/.358 batting line.Recommended StoriesWhite Sox Face Tough Choices In Center FieldCody Asche Is Coming On Strong For The White SoxHawk Harrelson To Remain Face Of White Sox Even After RetirementTim MarchmanMarchman@deadspin.comEditorReply39 repliesLeave a reply