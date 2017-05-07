Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty

Matt Harvey has been suspended three days without pay for a violation of club rules, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced this morning. Originally scheduled to start this afternoon against the Marlins, he will be replaced by Adam Wilk, a 29-year-old minor-league signing who did not pitch at all in the majors last year.

Advertisement

The Mets have not disclosed anything about Harvey’s violation, and it seems that they’d like to keep it that way:

DiComo, the team’s MLB.com beat reporter, noted that manager Terry Collins held a team meeting to discuss the “situation” about two hours before first pitch this morning. Harvey’s suspension technically began yesterday and will run through Monday.