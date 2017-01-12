Calgary Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk caught the stick of San Jose’s Brent Burns in last night’s game, but didn’t drop it on the ice. The 6-foot-2 Tkachuk nonchalantly skated to his bench with both twigs as the 6-foot-5 Burns followed. Doesn’t he know it’s not wise to upset a Wookiee?

Advertisement

Along with Burns’s anger, Tkachuk received two minutes for interference. Flames coach Glen Gulutzan sighed when he was asked about the penalty after the game.

“It was in his gut, and then it was in his pants, and then it was in our bench,” he said. “I’m sure [Tkachuk] coulda handed it back, but if you know the kid, he’s not gonna hand it back.”