Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty

Watching Russell Westbrook stomp down the basketball court and score through sheer force of will is always a treat, and tonight he dropped us a particularly delectable morsel late in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City’s 109-106 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Thunder were up by 11 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but solid shooting from George Hill and Rodney Hood saw the Jazz take the lead at 97-96 with just under three minutes to play. Utah had all the momentum. But then, Westbrook happened.

With 17 seconds left in the game, he snatched a defensive rebound, took off down the court, charged the lane, and threw up a wild layup from the edge of the paint. Of course it went in, and he picked up a foul, putting the Thunder up, 108-106.

And on the previous possession just seconds before, Westbrook’s three pointer brought the Thunder within one, 106-105.

He scored 12 points in the finals 2:05, on his way to 43 points and yet another triple-double. It was his fourth straight triple-double and his 30th of the season; he is still averaging a triple-double for the season.

