Maybe Don't Trade Players To Your Closest Conference RivalTom LeyToday 10:31amPhoto credit: Steve Dykes/APFormer Nugget and current Blazer Jusuf Nurkic smacked around his former team with 33 points and 16 rebounds last night. It was a career night for the 22-year-old big man, and one that all but assured his team will be going to the playoffs while the Nuggets sit at home and smart. But to say Nurkic killed the Nuggets' playoff hopes last night doesn't really cover it, because he's been boning them for over a month now.