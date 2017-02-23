Maybe Not The Best Time To Tie Your ShoePatrick RedfordYesterday 11:00pmFiled to: lowlight reelNorthwestern WildcatsRutgers Scarlet KnightsncaaCollege Basketballwomen's basketball211EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Northwestern women’s basketball team hosted and beat Rutgers tonight, which is all well and good, but guard Ashley Deary still produced the lowlight of the night.It’s cool, they’re a football school anyway. Advertisement Advertisement h/t BenRecommended Stories Report: Jae’Sean Tate Re-Aggravated Shoulder Injury While Slapping The Court Report: Jae’Sean Tate Re-Aggravated Shoulder Injury While Slapping The Court Report: Jae’Sean Tate Re-Aggravated Shoulder Injury While Slapping The CourtPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply21 repliesLeave a reply