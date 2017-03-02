GIF

This is...maybe the coolest thing I’ve ever seen a human being do?



Luis Guillorme, a 22-year-old Mets shortstop prospect, did not even flinch as a bat helicoptered toward the dugout, even as his teammates dived for cover. Guillorme snagged the bat with one hand and calmly returned it to the field, all without moving. He belongs in the Hall of Fame.