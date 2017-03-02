Mets Prospect Makes Incredible Nonchalant Catch Of Flying BatBarry PetcheskyToday 2:33pmFiled to: highlight reelnew york metsmlbluis guillormespring training9635EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF This is...maybe the coolest thing I’ve ever seen a human being do? Advertisement Luis Guillorme, a 22-year-old Mets shortstop prospect, did not even flinch as a bat helicoptered toward the dugout, even as his teammates dived for cover. Guillorme snagged the bat with one hand and calmly returned it to the field, all without moving. He belongs in the Hall of Fame.Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply96 repliesLeave a reply