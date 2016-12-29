Who knows who was actually in line first, but two college football fans turned a disagreement over the urinal queue into something much more.

During Wednesday’s bowl game between West Virginia and Miami, a Hurricanes fan took issue with a Mountaineers fan peeing before him. The two argued as the Mountaineers fan threatened to pee on the Hurricanes fan. He even fumbled with his shorts for an extended time as if he was actually going to do it. The Hurricanes fan saved him from embarrassment by punching the Mountaineers fan in the head and running off.

TMZ Sports has the video:

As the Mountaineers fan finished scaring off the Hurricanes fan, he yelled, “I used to fuck guys like you in prison,” which probably sounded really tough to anyone in the vicinity who wasn’t aware of Road House.