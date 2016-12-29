Miami Fan Punches West Virginia Fan After Arguing Over Who Gets To Pee FirstSamer KalafToday 12:55pmFiled to: life's rich pageantwest virginia mountaineersmiami hurricanescollege footballbad fansfans145EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Who knows who was actually in line first, but two college football fans turned a disagreement over the urinal queue into something much more. Advertisement During Wednesday’s bowl game between West Virginia and Miami, a Hurricanes fan took issue with a Mountaineers fan peeing before him. The two argued as the Mountaineers fan threatened to pee on the Hurricanes fan. He even fumbled with his shorts for an extended time as if he was actually going to do it. The Hurricanes fan saved him from embarrassment by punching the Mountaineers fan in the head and running off.TMZ Sports has the video:As the Mountaineers fan finished scaring off the Hurricanes fan, he yelled, “I used to fuck guys like you in prison,” which probably sounded really tough to anyone in the vicinity who wasn’t aware of Road House.Recommended StoriesBrawl At Chiefs Game Turns Into Fan AvalancheMessy Niners-Dolphins Stadium Brawl Punctuated By Miami Fan Complaining About Play-CallingBears Fan And Jaguars Fans Fight To Defend The Honor Of Their Terrible TeamsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply145 repliesLeave a reply