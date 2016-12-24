Photo Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Miami has suspended seven players for Wednesday’s bowl game against no. 14 West Virginia for “failing to meet the standards of expectations set by the program.”

The school announced the suspensions in a statement Saturday. The players are wide receiver O’Juan Carney, tight ends Michael Irvin and Jovani Haskins, defensive backs Jeff James, Jr. and Cedrick Wright and defensive linemen Tyreic Martin and Gerald Willis.

Miami didn’t return a request for more information on what exactly this might be about, and various local police departments have informed us that their public information officers are (understandably) off for the holiday. Heard (or know) anything we should know about this? Let us hear it at tips@deadspin.com.