Michael Beasley Leaves Game After Gross-Looking Knee Injury [Graphic]

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty The Bucks have played the Cavaliers tough this year, and they somehow ended the first half against Cleveland up by two. They had to play a bit of the half without Michael Beasley, after his leg buckled and he had to leave the game with a knee injury. The Bucks announced that he'd suffered a left knee sprain and wouldn't return.

Here's the injury, which is not for the faint of heart or those who don't want to see a knee bend the wrong way.

And another angle.

It hasn't been a good year for the knees of Bucks players.