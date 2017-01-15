Matt Ryan carved up the Seattle Seahawks secondary yesterday, completing 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, and only suffering three sacks in the 36-20 victory. After the game, as reporter Bill Wixey of Seattle’s Fox affiliate began a question to defensive end Michael Bennett by asserting that Seattle’s line failed to pressure Ryan—“You weren’t able to get as much pressure on him as you were ...”—Bennett interrupted him and exploded.



Via the Seattle Times:

“We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.

“Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don’t (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these (expletive) out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do (expletive).”