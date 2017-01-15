Michael Bennett To Reporter: "Don't Tell Me I Didn't Do My Job Motherfucker"Kevin DraperToday 12:55pm741EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: David Goldman/AP Matt Ryan carved up the Seattle Seahawks secondary yesterday, completing 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns, and only suffering three sacks in the 36-20 victory. After the game, as reporter Bill Wixey of Seattle’s Fox affiliate began a question to defensive end Michael Bennett by asserting that Seattle’s line failed to pressure Ryan—“You weren’t able to get as much pressure on him as you were ...”—Bennett interrupted him and exploded. Advertisement Via the Seattle Times: “We got a lot of pressure,” Bennett said. “He threw the ball really fast. There was some busted stuff going on so obviously you don’t know football. He threw the ball pretty fast. He did his thing. We rushed as good as we could. Don’t point and say we didn’t do what we needed to do, OK? Don’t do that.“Get out of my face now. Don’t tell me I didn’t do my job (expletive). OK, exactly. Get the (expletive) out of my face. Like I said, get out of my face. Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I just put my heart on the (expletive) field. Don’t (expletive) play with me. Get the (expletive) out of my face then. Try me again, see what happens. I ain’t one of these (expletive) out here. Don’t try to tell me what I didn’t do (expletive).”Bennett also asked Wixey—who has survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma—“what adversity you went through?” Advertisement Bennett, along with his brother Martellus, have become darlings of the NFL—and sites like this—for repeatedly roasting fellow players, ripping the NCAA, and doing strange and weird things. But given his lack of a filter, obvious passion, and disappointment of a playoff loss, it was probably inevitable that sooner or later he would make an ass of himself. [Seattle Times]Recommended StoriesMichael Bennett Turned His Penalized Sack Dance Into A Christmas SweaterPlease Enjoy Michael And Martellus Bennett Roasting The Rest Of The NFLMichael Bennett Crashes Postgame Interview To Demand Kam Chancellor Be PaidRichard Sherman And Michael Bennett Are Having A Serious Public Debate On Black Lives MatterRichard Sherman And Michael Bennett Savage The NCAA "Scam"Michael Bennett Rode A Police Bike Around The FieldMichael Bennett Thinks Mark Sanchez Is A Fraud Here's Seattle's Michael Bennett Doing The Ravishing Rick Rude TauntSeahawks Player Impersonates Russell Wilson To Get Dinner ReservationsKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply74 repliesLeave a reply