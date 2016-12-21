Image via NFL Network

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has been known to unleash an homage to Ravishing Rick Rude after recording a sack, and he hit the Rams with a particularly saucy one after sacking Jared Goff last Thursday. Bennett was penalized for the dance, but that didn’t stop him from commemorating it with a very dope Christmas sweater.



Bennett wore his sweater while making the media rounds today, first during an appearance on NFL Network and then at his weekly press conference. He also said some funny stuff about his gyrations:

True and wise words.