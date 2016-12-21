Michael Bennett Turned His Penalized Sack Dance Into A Christmas SweaterTom LeyYesterday 4:49pmFiled to: michael bennettdancingseattle seahawksnflfootball3112EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via NFL Network Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has been known to unleash an homage to Ravishing Rick Rude after recording a sack, and he hit the Rams with a particularly saucy one after sacking Jared Goff last Thursday. Bennett was penalized for the dance, but that didn’t stop him from commemorating it with a very dope Christmas sweater. Advertisement Bennett wore his sweater while making the media rounds today, first during an appearance on NFL Network and then at his weekly press conference. He also said some funny stuff about his gyrations:True and wise words.Recommended StoriesMichael And Martellus Bennett Are Still Talking Outrageous Shit About, Well, EveryonePlease Enjoy Michael And Martellus Bennett Roasting The Rest Of The NFLMichael Bennett Crashes Postgame Interview To Demand Kam Chancellor Be PaidTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply31 repliesLeave a reply