Via Kei Kamara

President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries—Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen—has brought a weekend of chaos, uncertainty, pain and protest. Sports have not been exempt from that. The NBA is trying to figure out how to help players who may be affected. The U.S. freestyle wrestling team is unsure if it can compete in next month’s World Cup event in Iran as scheduled. Los Angeles’s bid for the 2024 Olympics could be in jeopardy. Two former college basketball players who are now playing in the Iran Super League are unsure how they’ll return home to America, and Olympic champion distance runner Mo Farah doesn’t know how he’ll be able to return to his wife and kids in Oregon.

Athletes around the country have spoken against the ban. Here are a few. From U.S. men’s national soccer team captain Michael Bradley:

From San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich:

“As you already know, I have lots of thoughts about what we’ve done to ourselves as a country and what we’ve allowed to happen. But we’ll see where this goes. Obviously the roll-out today was Keystone Kops-like by any measure with objectivity. Whether you want to say it’s good or bad is irrelevant. But it was Keystone Kops, and that’s scary.”

From UFC fighter Ronda Rousey:

From retired NBA star Steve Nash:

From New England Revolution striker Kei Kamara:

From wrestler Sami Zayn:

From fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim-American woman to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics: