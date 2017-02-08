Warriors owner Joe Lacob is precisely the kind of Silicon Valley-bred dipshit who deserves to have his ego deflated whenever possible. Thankfully, NBA legend and pettiest human on earth Michael Jordan is here to do just that.

During an interview on 97.5 FM The Game, Lacob told a story about having dinner with Jordan and a few other owners at the recent collective bargaining agreement negotiations. The Warriors’ failure to win the championship last year despite winning 73 games during the regular season came up, and Jordan couldn’t pass up an opportunity to poor some salt in the wound. Here’s how Lacob recalls the conversation, which he describes as “the moment that hurt me the most this year”:

People were drinking and having a good time and all that, but there was a moment where [Jordan] said, “You know, 73 don’t mean...” Michael Jordan did that, and I looked at him and I just decided not to make a big deal of it. I said, “You know you’re right, we didn’t win it, we had to get better.” He was fantastic, and I’m not gonna cross him, but that kinda hurt, you know?

There is a 100-percent chance that Jordan will bring this up every time he sees Lacob for the rest of his life, and I couldn’t be happier about that.

