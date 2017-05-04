Photo Credit: Bob Leverone/AP

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher was cited for misdemeanor assault last month in Nashville for allegedly pushing an Uber driver to the ground and kicking him. He will appear in court next week.

According to the police report, Oher got in an Uber with four friends and instructed the driver to follow another vehicle to a restaurant. As they grew closer, the driver felt that the other car did not know where they were going and suggested that he take the lead instead. Oher then accused the driver of trying to run up the fare, and the two argued until he asked to go to a different restaurant altogether.

When they arrived, the driver exited the car to open the door for passengers sitting in the back. Oher then “confronted” the driver, who put his hands towards Oher’s face. Per the police report’s description of the driver’s allegations, Oher responded by pushing him to the ground and kicking him in the leg until his friends got out of the car and restrained him.

Oher will be in court for the incident next Monday. He sat out most of last season after suffering a concussion in the third game of the year.

Oher’s life was the inspiration for the 2009 movie The Blind Side.