Michigan Dunks Their Way To Upset Of No. 11 Wisconsin Laura Wagner23 minutes ago

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Michigan's Moe Wagner and Zak Irvin combined to score 39 points as the Wolverines downed a lackluster Wisconsin team 64-58 in Ann Arbor.

Badgers' star Nigel Hayes only managed to put up six points on seven shots and Wisconsin's only lively player, Ethan Happ, fouled out late in the second half. Senior point guard Bronson Koenig was out with a calf injury. Michigan is now 7-6 in conference play while Wisconsin, at 10-3 in the Big Ten, is in a three way tie for first with Maryland and Purdue.Michigan never really ran away with it—it was 31-30 at the half and close until the last few minutes—but this play, punctuated by a Wagner dunk, is a good encapsulation of how Michigan ran away with it.