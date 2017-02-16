Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty images

According to an email from Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Scott Hughes, Michigan State police submitted warrant requests regarding the recent sexual assault investigation involving three Spartan football players and one football staffer.

The MSU police will send “further evidentiary materials” later in the day, after which the prosecutor’s office will then review all the evidence provided and “make a review decision in the short-term future.” In addition to the police investigation, the university will undergo a Title IX investigation and hire an outside law firm to look into the actions of football staff members and their responses to the sexual assault allegations.

The three players have still yet to be named; the school announced on Tuesday that director of college advancement and performance Curtis Blackwell was suspended with pay last week.

