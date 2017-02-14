Michigan State Suspends Football Staffer; School Police Continue Sexual Assault InvestigationNick Martin19 minutes agoFiled to: michigan state spartansncaacollege footballcurtis blackwellsexual assault2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Al Goldis/AP Images Michigan State spokesperson Jason Cody confirmed that the football team’s director of college advancement and performance Curtis Blackwell was suspended with pay as of Tuesday afternoon.Blackwell’s suspension coincides with the school’s announcement last Thursday that three football players and a staff member had been suspended indefinitely while university police investigate sexual assault allegations. None of the four were named in the school announcement. The Ingham County police are awaiting a completed report from the Michigan State police; from there, the district attorney will decide whether or not to press charges. Prior to joining the staff, Blackwell was a high school football coach and co-director at a football academy for prep recruits. After joining the Michigan State staff in 2013, he oversaw Michigan State’s recruiting efforts during his first three years. According to MLive, he was present at a Feb. 1 press conference regarding the school’s recruiting efforts but has not spoken with the press since then. Advertisement Advertisement The school will undergo a Title IX investigation and have an “external law firm” review whether football staff members adhered to university policy in responding to the sexual assault allegations. If you know anything about the situation, contact nick.martin@deadspin.com or tips@deadspin.com.Recommended StoriesThree Michigan State Players Suspended While Police Investigate Sexual Assault AllegationsBig 12 Punishes Baylor By Temporarily Withholding Some TV MoneyNew Broncos Coach Vance Joseph Left University Of Colorado After Being Accused Of Rubbing His Erect Penis On A WomanNick Martinnick.martin@deadspin.com@NickA_MartinStaff WriterReply2 repliesLeave a reply