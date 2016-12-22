Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was arraigned yesterday on charges of criminal sexual conduct and assaulting a police officer. The charges follow Perry being accused of “sexually assaulting (by touching)” a woman on Oct. 15 while waiting outside a bar, according to the East Lansing Police Department. There was a “fracas” when police arrived, a department spokesman told the Lansing State Journal, durin which Perry gave an officer a “minor hand injury.”

Advertisement

The one count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer is a felony; his two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct are misdemeanors. The 19-year-old sophomore faces an additional misdemeanor charge for underage drinking.

Michigan suspended Perry for two games immediately afterward, citing “disciplinary reasons” but not giving any further detail. They then allowed him to continue playing, until he was arraigned this week, leading the school to announce today that he would be indefinitely suspended from the team.

Advertisement

Michigan associate athletic director Dave Ablauf gave the following statement to the Journal:

“The University was made aware of the arrest of student-athlete Grant Perry earlier this fall. He was immediately suspended from all team activities at that time and missed two games. Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation. Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed.”﻿



No. 6 Michigan will play no. 11 Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

[Lansing State Journal]