Photo: Brandon Dill/AP

The Rockets have gone 3-5 over their past eight games, but if you look at those numbers in a different light, they’ve actually gone 8-0. Most cowardly media elites won’t tell you this.

Add D’Antoni to the growing list of coaches and teams who have swiped at the low-hanging fruit and burned Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s new lying-ass press secretary. Spicer is a man who absolutely deserves it and I look forward to more people mocking him.

Recommended Stories

Steve Kerr Burned Sean Spicer
The Sports World Continues To Roast Donald Trump's Liars
Gregg Popovich Expresses Support For The Women's March, Again Criticizes Donald Trump