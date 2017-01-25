Mike D'Antoni Joins Ongoing Roast Of Alternative Facts-Peddler Sean SpicerPatrick RedfordToday 7:52pmFiled to: nbamike d'antonisean spiceralternative factshouston rocketsdonald trump377EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Brandon Dill/AP The Rockets have gone 3-5 over their past eight games, but if you look at those numbers in a different light, they’ve actually gone 8-0. Most cowardly media elites won’t tell you this.Add D’Antoni to the growing list of coaches and teams who have swiped at the low-hanging fruit and burned Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s new lying-ass press secretary. Spicer is a man who absolutely deserves it and I look forward to more people mocking him.Recommended StoriesSteve Kerr Burned Sean SpicerThe Sports World Continues To Roast Donald Trump's LiarsGregg Popovich Expresses Support For The Women's March, Again Criticizes Donald TrumpPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply37 repliesLeave a reply