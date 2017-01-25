Photo: Brandon Dill/AP

The Rockets have gone 3-5 over their past eight games, but if you look at those numbers in a different light, they’ve actually gone 8-0. Most cowardly media elites won’t tell you this.



Add D’Antoni to the growing list of coaches and teams who have swiped at the low-hanging fruit and burned Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s new lying-ass press secretary. Spicer is a man who absolutely deserves it and I look forward to more people mocking him.