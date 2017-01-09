The Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade for Kyle Korver became official over the weekend, with the Cavs sending Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy, and a future first-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the sharpshooter. One person who is definitely not happy about this trade is Dunleavy.



After the trade was completed, Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer made it sound like the team had plans to keep Dunleavy, telling reporters, “I think he’s got the type of game and a skill set that I think he could be very good playing for us. We’ll just have to see how he is, integrate him, continue to build.” Dunleavy apparently has other plans, though, and has yet to report to the team.

According to multiple reports, Dunleavy is seeking a buyout from the Hawks so that he can be free to sign with another playoff contender. I suppose that’s a reasonable thing for a 36-year-old veteran to want, and it’s likely that the Hawks will be able to work out some sort of buyout agreement in the next few days. In the meantime, they are well within their rights to extract some dollars from Dunleavy for acting like a weenie:

This will all be sorted out soon enough, at which point Dunleavy will find a new team and you will be told that he could be the “missing piece” that team needs for a deep playoff run. Then you will never hear from him again.

Update (3:36 p.m.): Ol’ Mike appears to have changed his mind!