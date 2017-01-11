GIF

George Karl, an angry dumpling who wrote a book, is still still on a press tour so that he can sell more copies of a book in which he talks a lot of shit about his former players. Yesterday, Karl’s PR circuit hit Mike Francesa’s radio show, and things got extremely awkward.



Francesa dives right in, asking Karl about the “classic series against the Bulls” that he coached back in the ’90s. Francesa shares his fond memories of that series, including Michael Jordan’s famous push-off jumper in a memorable Game 6:

One problem here: Francesa is talking about the Bulls beating the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals, but Karl never coached the Utah Jazz. He was the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, who lost to the Bulls in the 1996 Finals.

I hope you enjoyed this brief walk through NBA history.