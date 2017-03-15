Mike Francesa Previews Nonexistent NCAA Tournament MatchupPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:56pmFiled to: mike francesacollege basketballradio153EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Who you got in tomorrow’s Florida State-Maryland matchup in the NCAA Tournament? You know, the one that is not happening but still made Mike Francesa think hard enough to let 35 seconds of silence tick away on his radio show today. Advertisement Undeterred, he pressed on, and brought some hard-hitting analysis:“I could see them winning this game, or losing this game, one way or the other.” There you have it, the sage has spoken.Recommended Stories Mike Francesa Sounds Pretty Flummoxed About Yankee Stadium's New Breast Pump Stations Mike Francesa Interviews George Karl, Doesn't Seem To Know Who He Is Mike Francesa Forced To Order Wrestlemania For His Sons, Remains CrestfallenPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply15 repliesLeave a reply