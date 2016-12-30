Photo credit: Ralph Freso/AP

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith has been known to take out his frustrations on his stick, and he did so once again after letting five pucks into his net during tonight’s game against the Rangers.

Hey man, it’s not the stick’s fault.

