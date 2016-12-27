Gary Landers/AP Images

Just in case you missed the fluffiest controversy of the holiday weekend, former Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw went on TV and gave a not-so-glowing endorsement of Mike Tomlin:



“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said while a guest on Fox Sports 1's [All Takes Matter]. “He’s a nice coach. To me, I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. I don’t think he is a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Steelers players had their say—surprise, they’re team Tomlin—but today Tomlin told assembled reporters exactly what he thought of Bradshaw’s comments.

You’ll notice that Tomlin never mentioned Bradshaw. You’ll also notice that he mentioned Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, linebacker for those late-’70s Cowboys teams. It was before Super Bowl XIII, pitting the Steelers and Cowboys, that Henderson famously had this to say about the opposing QB:

Henderson said that “Bradshaw’s so dumb he couldn’t spell ‘cat’ if you spotted him the ‘c’ and the ‘a.’

Resident Stillers fan Diana Moskovitz notes that Pittsburgh won that 1979 Super Bowl and Bradshaw was named MVP, and so declares this Tomlin/Bradshaw beef a draw.