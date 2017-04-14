Julio Cortez/AP

Yesterday, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke at a prisoner re-entry conference in Jersey City. So did former world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, who presented Christie with a title belt to commend him for his work on the subject.



But, as recounted by Alyana Alfaro in the Observer, Tyson and Christie also had an absolutely bonkers exchange about Donald Trump and an apparently promised presidential pardon:

“Man, governor I wish you could talk to Donald Trump, cause I haven’t talked to him in many years,” Tyson said. “Tell him he said he was going to give me my pardon so I am waiting for my pardon. He said it out of his mouth so I’m waiting.” “I will put it on my list for the next phone call, Mike,” Christie quipped.

A spokesperson for Tyson told NJ.com the former champ, who was convicted in 1992 for raping pageant contestant Desiree Washington, was actually asking for a “partner.”

But watching the video posted by NBC New York, it’s pretty clear he says, “tell him he says he was going to give me my pardon.” That must be what Christie hears, too, as he replies: “I didn’t know what I was going to talk to him about next. Now I got it: Got the pardon to work on. That’s good.”

Though it might not have stopped Trump from telling Tyson he’d wipe his record clean, the president can only issue federal pardons. Tyson was convicted in state court.



Anyway, just another day in the United States of America: A former high-profile boxer saying the president, who once hosted his fights, would get him a pardon for his rape conviction.