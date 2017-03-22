Minnesota High School Basketball Player Nails One-Handed Pirouette Buzzer-BeaterPatrick Redford49 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelBuzzer Beatershigh school basketballminnesota13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Champlin Park High School came into the opening game of the Minnesota state tournament undefeated, and they left undefeated, thanks to a last-gasp buzzer-beater from senior guard Sam Dubois. The Rebels came back from an eight-point halftime hole with the help of 30 points from McKinley Wright, who missed a runner at the end before Dubois put Chaska to rest. Dubois was immediately dogpiled upon right in front of the Chaska bench.And some more angles:h/t ErikRecommended StoriesHigh School Sophomore LaMelo Ball Scored 92 Points In A GameReport: High School Basketball Coach Appears To Have Six Players Living In His Cramped ApartmentMissouri Just Poached Cuonzo Martin And They'll Probably Nab The Country's Best Recruit TooPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply13 repliesLeave a reply