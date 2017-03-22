Champlin Park High School came into the opening game of the Minnesota state tournament undefeated, and they left undefeated, thanks to a last-gasp buzzer-beater from senior guard Sam Dubois. The Rebels came back from an eight-point halftime hole with the help of 30 points from McKinley Wright, who missed a runner at the end before Dubois put Chaska to rest. Dubois was immediately dogpiled upon right in front of the Chaska bench.



