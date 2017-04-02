Via Good Morning America

Opening Day begins in less than one hour, and we have been blessed with 30 team marketing slogans and emojis to celebrate. Ranked:

1. #WinDanceRepeat

2. #RaysUp

3. #RootedInOakland

4. #RaisedRoyal

5. #Birdland

6. #WhosYourTiger

7. #ThisIsMyCrew

8. #RallyTogether, #LetsRise

10. #ThatsCub, #WeAreSF

12. #SoxGameday, #RockiesEveryday

14. #ChopOn

15. #GoPhils

16. #LGM

17. #LetsGoFish, #LetsGoBucs

19. #LetsGoPadres, #LetsGoDodgers

21. #OurSeason

22. #WelcomeBackBaseball

23. #TheHaloWay

24. #BronxBombersAreBack

25. #MNTwins

26. #STLCards

27. #Nats

28. #Astros

29. #Reds

30. Getting hit by a car

31. #LonestarGrit