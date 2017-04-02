Opening Day begins in less than one hour, and we have been blessed with 30 team marketing slogans and emojis to celebrate. Ranked:
1. #WinDanceRepeat
2. #RaysUp
3. #RootedInOakland
4. #RaisedRoyal
5. #Birdland
6. #WhosYourTiger
7. #ThisIsMyCrew
8. #RallyTogether, #LetsRise
10. #ThatsCub, #WeAreSF
12. #SoxGameday, #RockiesEveryday
14. #ChopOn
15. #GoPhils
16. #LGM
17. #LetsGoFish, #LetsGoBucs
19. #LetsGoPadres, #LetsGoDodgers
21. #OurSeason
22. #WelcomeBackBaseball
23. #TheHaloWay
24. #BronxBombersAreBack
25. #MNTwins
26. #STLCards
27. #Nats
28. #Astros
29. #Reds
30. Getting hit by a car
31. #LonestarGrit