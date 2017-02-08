MLS's Simple Transfer Rules Explained In One Handy ChartBilly Haisley19 minutes agoFiled to: mls sucksmlssoccerscreamer142EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo of NYCFC’s David Villa via (heh) Joshua Blanchard/Getty Wonder why some college soccer players are drafted into MLS while others are signed outright? Or why some players coming from overseas have their MLS destinations selected for them while others personally handpick the team they’ll play for? Advertisement For answers to those questions and more, check out this comprehensive chart Sports Illustrated made to aid those dedicated fans who wish to know the rules that determine who plays where and why:You can click the tweet to expand the chart, or see an even bigger version over on SI’s site, but you’re not actually missing out on any significant increase in understanding by not being able to read the words. Advertisement [SI]Recommended StoriesMLS Has Some Sweet New Rules To Make The League Real GoodMLS Just Keeps Getting Bigger And BiggerFamous Old Soccer Man Comes Out Of Retirement To Join Retirement LeagueBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply14 repliesLeave a reply