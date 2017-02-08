Photo of NYCFC’s David Villa via (heh) Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Wonder why some college soccer players are drafted into MLS while others are signed outright? Or why some players coming from overseas have their MLS destinations selected for them while others personally handpick the team they’ll play for?

For answers to those questions and more, check out this comprehensive chart Sports Illustrated made to aid those dedicated fans who wish to know the rules that determine who plays where and why:

You can click the tweet to expand the chart, or see an even bigger version over on SI’s site, but you’re not actually missing out on any significant increase in understanding by not being able to read the words.

